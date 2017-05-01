Investments Lending Servicing

Ocwen nearing massive MSR deal with New Residential

New Residential to buy MSRs for $425 million, acquire nearly 5% of Ocwen

May 1, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS mortgage servicing Mortgage servicing rights MSR MSR deal MSRs New Residential New Residential Investment Ocwen Ocwen Financial Ocwen Loan Servicing
House money chalkboard

Amid some concerns that New Residential Investment may pull some of its mortgage subservicing from Ocwen Financial, the two companies are reportedly close to a massive mortgage servicing rights deal that would alleviate some of Ocwen’s business concerns and make New Residential a significant investor in Ocwen itself.

Recently, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and a group of state regulators accused Ocwen of widespread mortgage servicing issues. Included among the allegations made by the state regulators is whether Ocwen is financially sound enough to continue operating.

Those allegations led S&P Global RatingsMoody’s Investors ServiceFitch Ratings, and Morningstar to take various forms of negative action on the nonbank’s ratings.

As previously reported, New Residential could pull its servicing from Ocwen if the company’s servicer ratings are downgraded significantly, an issue re-raised by the ratings agencies’ recent actions on Ocwen.

But, it looks like that won’t be happening after all.

According to Ocwen, the company is nearing a new deal with New Residential that would “further solidify and enhance the business relationship” between the two companies.

Under the terms of the agreement, New Residential would buy approximately $117 billion in mortgage servicing rights from Ocwen. The deal actually involves MSRs that New Residential’s currently has rights to, but would covert them into MRS fully owned by New Residential.

But Ocwen isn’t losing the servicing entirely. Under the terms of the deal, the MSRs will move to a new subservicing agreement, under which Ocwen would subservice the MSRs for five years.

According to Ocwen, in effect, the new arrangement would convert its existing arrangement with New Residential into a “more traditional subservicing arrangement” and would also include New Residential making upfront payments to Ocwen of $425 million as the MSRs transfer. 

Additionally, as part of the deal, New Residential will make an equity investment in Ocwen and become a 4.9% owner of the nonbank.

The deal is not finalized, but Ocwen’s president and CEO, Ron Faris, said that the company is “excited” about the deal’s potential.

“We are excited about the prospect of this new arrangement and expect that this agreement will further strengthen what I view as an already strong partnership by eliminating some of the uncertainties inherent in the existing arrangement, which will be good for shareholders of both companies,” Faris said a in statement.

The news did wonders for Ocwen’s stock, which tanked recently as a result of the recent regulatory onslaught.

On Monday, Ocwen rose by more than 35%, closing Monday’s trading at $3.10 per share.

The company has a long way to go to get back to the roughly $5 per share it traded at before the regulators moves caused the company’s stock to plummet by roughly $3 per share in one day, but Monday’s move appears to be a good start – at least in the eyes of the investment community.

Reprints

Related Articles

Massive MSR deal between Wells Fargo and Ocwen is officially dead

Ocwen speeds exodus from mortgage servicing with latest, massive MSR sale

Ocwen now one giant step closer to acquiring MSRs again after new NYDFS agreement

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Zillow officially launches RealEstate.com, new site for Millennials, first-time buyers

Supreme Court rules cities can sue banks for predatory lending

Airbnb agrees to let California conduct fair housing tests on hosts

Housing industry praises Trump's selection of Pam Patenaude as HUD deputy secretary

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 