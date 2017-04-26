PRMI expands Florida footprint with new branch opening

Lending Real Estate The Ticker

April 26, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
Primary Residential Mortgage Inc. expanded its footprint in Florida with its newest branch opening in the Miami area at 12039 Southwest 132nd Court.

The new branch will fall under the direction of Branch Manager Cary Roque-Valdovinos. Overall, the new mortgage insurance team holds a combined 35 years of experience in the mortgage industry and focusing on residential home loans.

“Our team is ready and focused to assist community members with their dreams of homeownership,” Sales Manager Albert Muina said.

Roque-Valdovinos brings 31 years of industry experience to PRMI, including a role as senior mortgage loan officer for Regions Bank. She will now be responsible for the overall management of the new branch, recruitment and assisting individuals with their home loan needs.

Here is a picture of the new team:

RPMI

From left to right: Robert Vazquez, Melba Teran- Salazar, Roy Aguila, Andrea Salazar, Sue Sprague, Marilyn Suarez, and Albert Muina. Sitting: Cary Roque-Valdovinos

“There are so many loan programs out there to support home buyers and most people have no idea they exist, especially when it comes too little to no down payment options,” Sales Manager Roy Aguila said. “I want to give people in our community the tools and resources they need to help them with making one of the biggest financial decisions in their lifetime.”

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

ATTOM: Average homeowner gains 24% return in equity since purchase

Here’s the real difference between Millennials and older generations

HUD Secretary Carson visits Columbus, Ohio

Experts: Spring home-buying season starts off with a bang

