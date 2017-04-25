Lending Real Estate

How will America's lumber fight with Canada impact homebuilders?

For starters, it costs more to build a home now

April 25, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS construction costs Lumber NAHB National Association of Home Builders U.S. Department of Commerce Wilbur Ross
Pine

The lumber war between the U.S. and Canada goes way beyond the new tariff on lumber that U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced on Monday.

This latest update stems from an announcement Ross made on Monday that his agency will impose new anti-subsidy tariffs, averaging 20%, on Canadian softwood lumber imports, according to a Reuters article by David Lawder.

So what is the main industry using lumber from Canada? Homebuilders, who naturally aren't thrilled with the tariff.

First things first, though, Jen Skerritt published an informative Q&A on what the two countries are fighting about. Here are two questions the article addressed for background.

1. What’s the battle over?

The U.S. lumber industry alleges Canadian wood is heavily subsidized and that imports are harming American mills and workers. Canadians argue the U.S. depends on its lumber for home construction and won’t be able to meet demand without its neighbor to the north. It’s a rift that goes back decades.

2. So why is it flaring now?

A group representing U.S. companies filed a petition in November asking Washington to impose punitive tariffs. The U.S. Commerce Department announced April 24 that it will levy countervailing duties ranging from 3% to 24.1% on Canadian lumber producers including West Fraser Timber Co.

Also, it’s helpful to know that “softwood lumber is made from trees that have cones, such as spruce, pine and fir. Canada’s biggest export market is the U.S., where it is primarily used in home construction,” the article stated.

As expected, the National Association of Home Builders, the trade group that represents more than 140,000 members involved in home building, disagrees with Ross’ decision.

NAHB put out a release that denounced the decision, saying it will harm American homebuyers, consumers and businesses while failing to resolve the underlying trade dispute between the two nations.

"NAHB is deeply disappointed in this short-sighted action by the U.S. Department of Commerce that will ultimately do nothing to resolve issues causing the U.S.-Canadian lumber trade dispute but will negatively harm American consumers and housing affordability," said NAHB Chairman Granger MacDonald, a home builder and developer from Kerrville, Texas.

NAHB broke down the lumber numbers.

Approximately 33% of the lumber used in the U.S. last year was imported, with the bulk of the imported lumber - more than 95% -- coming from Canada.

So how does this looks in terms of housing costs?

It takes about 15,000 board feet to build a typical single-family home and the lumber price increase in the first quarter of this year has added almost $3,600 to the price of a new home, NAHB stated.

"If the 20% lumber duty remains in effect throughout 2017, NAHB estimates this will result in the loss of nearly $500 million in wages and salaries for U.S. workers, $350 million in taxes and other revenue for the governments in the U.S. and more than 8,200 full-time U.S. jobs. Lumber prices have already jumped 22% since the beginning of the year, largely in anticipation of new tariffs, adding nearly $3,600 to the price of a new single-family home,” said MacDonald.

"This means that imports are essential for the construction of affordable new homes and to make improvements on existing homes," said MacDonald.

NAHB expanded on why this issue is flaring up now, stating that the trade agreement that has governed Canadian imports of softwood lumber since 2006 effectively expired at the end of 2016.

It also noted, “Uncertainty surrounding a new trade pact is the primary catalyst for the 22% spike in the Random Lengths Composite Price Index for lumber since the beginning of the year.”

Homebuilding stocks took a dive Tuesday morning, with the S&P 500 Homebuilding Index down 1.4%, according to an article in Business Insider by Jonathan Garber.

Rather than the way the U.S. is going about solving the problem, NAHB believes the best way to resolve this trade impasse and avoid these negative economic repercussions is to:

  • Urge the U.S. and Canada to work cooperatively to achieve a long-term, stable solution in lumber trade that provides for a consistent and fairly priced supply of lumber.
  • Increase domestic production by seeking higher targets for timber sales from publicly-owned lands and opening up additional federal forest lands for logging in an environmentally sustainable manner.
  • Reduce U.S. lumber exports.

"Taking these steps to meet our nation's lumber needs is essential because tariffs needlessly increase the volatility of the lumber markets, resulting in higher prices for U.S. home buyers and other consumers and businesses who use lumber," said MacDonald.

The American Alliance of Lumber Consumers, which includes NAHB, the National Retail Federation and the National Lumber & Building Material Dealers Association, also put out a statement on the news.

"The American Alliance of Lumber Consumers believes that unilaterally imposing punitive tariffs is counterproductive and could create large and unpredictable swings in the cost and supply of lumber. We urge the U.S. and Canada to work quickly and cooperatively to achieve a long-term solution to resolve this ongoing trade conflict."

Ross answered questions on announcement on Tuesday during the daily White House press briefing, stating that lumber is just a small percent of the price of a house. He added that it’s silly to think that house prices will jump 10% to 15% as a result.

Ross also noted in an interview with CNBC that the president wants to stop the hypocrisy of nations who say they support free trade but do otherwise. Singling out Europe, China, and Japan, he said: "Their rhetoric must match their behavior."

Reprints

Related Articles

Homebuilder confidence slightly declines, moves closer to normal levels

Donald Trump talks housing (and everything else) in speech to homebuilders

Homebuilder confidence remains at 6-month low

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Community bankers: GSE reform should keep what works and just fix the problems

More Republican representatives speak out against CFPB

RE/MAX and HouseCanary collaborate to provide agents with real estate data

How will a government shutdown impact the mortgage process?

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2017

Build to rent

Build to rent allows investors to buy newly built homes and rent them out instead of selling them. Because the homes are new, investors are able to charge higher rent prices and tenants often stay in the home for longer periods of time. But the question remains: Why would builders move into the rental market during a time when homes are selling quickly and at higher prices than any time in the past decade?

Feature

The American Dream revisited

Deborah Huso
 Lending
Today the average student debt resulting from a four-year degree stands at $30,000. According to a report released by American Student Assistance in 2015, 71% of non-homeowners surveyed who carry student debt say the burden of monthly payments has kept them from purchasing a home. More than half of those say their student debt loads will likely prevent home ownership for another five years.

Commentary

The SFR market in 2017

Tim Reilly
Tim Reilly
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 