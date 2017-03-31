Ballard Spahr: Here are some questions for the House to ask CFPB Director Cordray

Lending The Ticker

March 31, 2017
Brena Swanson
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray hasn’t gone on record a lot in regards to his stance on the future of the bureau, along with his own future, despite the escalating uncertainty of both.

While Cordray did give a small glimpse into his thoughts earlier this month during an interview with CNBC.com's Speakeasy with John Harwood, the biggest questions remain unanswered, such as if he wants to serve out his full term to July 2018.  

Ballard Spahr posted a blog on shortly after the CNBC interview, with 8 more questions they wished Cordray would have answered during the interview.

Expanding on this, since the House Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing, “The 2016 Semi-Annual Reports of the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau,” on April 5, Ballard came up with another list of questions that it thinks would be appropriate for committee members to ask Cordray at the hearing. 

However, the blog noted that although the committee’s website does not yet identify any witnesses, since Director Cordray has appeared at all of the committee’s prior hearings on CFPB semi-annual reports, it is reasonable to expect him to appear at this hearing.

Here are three of the questions Ballad Spahr listed. Check the blog for the full list.

1. Have you met with Attorney General Sessions or any of his aides and, if so, do you expect that there will be any changes in the level of cooperation between your two agencies, particularly in fair lending cases and also in light of the fact that the DOJ is not supporting the CFPB’s position in the PHH case?

2. Why haven’t you selected a Deputy Director?

3. Will the CFPB follow all of the executive orders issued by President Trump dealing with regulatory reform even though certain of those orders may not apply directly to the CFPB?

Source: Ballard Spahr
Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

