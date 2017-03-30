Investments Lending

Ben Carson in Dallas: HUD's mission is about more than housing

"We're now becoming an organization that propels people to success"

March 30, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Ben Carson Dallas Housing Authority Department of Housing and Urban Development HUD HUD Secretary HUD Secretary Ben Carson
Carson in Dallas

Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson brought his listening tour to Dallas on Thursday, spending part of his day at the Dallas Housing Authority before attending a public event at the Texas Rangers Youth Academy in West Dallas.

During his visit to the Rangers’ facility, which featured attendees from the Dallas Housing Authority, as well as community leaders, and other local dignitaries, Carson gave a short speech to the crowd, laying out a small piece of what his vision for HUD is.

In his speech, which can be seen in full in the video below, Carson said that “things have changed” at HUD and now the department’s mission goes beyond housing.

“At HUD, things have changed,” Carson said Thursday.

“Instead of a maintenance organization, we’re now becoming an organization that propels people to success,” Carson continued.

“We’re not just looking at putting a roof over someone’s head. We’re looking at developing our human capital, because every single individual is capital, and they become part of the engine or part of the load,” Carson said. “And it is our responsibility to direct that development. And that’s what’s happening right here with these young people.”

Carson’s speech was also attended by some of the young members of the Rangers Youth Academy, and whom he referenced in the speech.

Carson also namedropped a Major League Baseball legend when discussing the benefits of participating in team sports.

“You know, Cal Ripken once said to me and my wife that 90% of CEOs were involved in team sports. He also said 90% of prison inmates were not,” Carson said.

This is a very important part of character development, teaching people to depend on each other, to work together in order to accomplish a goal,” Carson added.

Carson then concluded his speech by drawing a parallel between lessons learned team sports and the general climate in the country.

“And that’s going to be really the thing that determines what happens in our entire nation,” Carson said.

“Are we able to work together to accomplish a goal? Or do we fight with each other continually? That doesn’t do anybody any good,” Carson said. “So I’m hoping that you young people will seize this moment, learn to work together, learn to appreciate each other, and utilize the tremendous talents that God has provided you to help strengthen our nation. Thank you and congratulations.”

Carson then threw out the first pitch before exiting the event without taking questions.

Carson’s listening tour continues Friday morning at Dallas’ Jubilee Park & Community Center Corporation.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson speech at Texas Rangers Youth Academy from HousingWire on Vimeo.

Reprints

Related Articles

HUD Secretary Ben Carson comes to Dallas/Ft. Worth in next stop on listening tour

Here's what Ben Carson thinks about the proposed $6.2 billion HUD budget cut

Ben Carson sworn in, spends first day as HUD Secretary

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Goodbye plywood: Fannie Mae no longer allows plywood in pre-foreclosure

HUD Secretary Ben Carson comes to Dallas/Ft. Worth in next stop on listening tour

Guild Mortgage launches digital mortgage with help from Roostify

FHFA provides comprehensive update on status of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.