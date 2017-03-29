HUD Secretary Ben Carson comes to Dallas/Ft. Worth in next stop on listening tour

When Ben Carson officially became the Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, he said that one of his first actions would be embarking on a “listening tour” of communities and HUD offices across the country.

The first stop on Carson’s tour was Detroit, his hometown.

The next stop on Carson’s tour will be the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex, where he will visit various sites in both cities and meet with each city’s mayor.

Carson will be in the DFW area on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week.

Headed to @CityofDallas/@CityofFortWorth for the second stop on #CarsonListeningTour. Looking forward to hearing from local leaders. — Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) March 29, 2017

Carson arrived in the DFW area on Wednesday, and tweeted that he met with the HUD regional office in Ft. Worth.

Great meeting with @HUDgov staff in our Fort Worth regional office today. #CarsonListeningTour pic.twitter.com/AdHaQg7SI9 — Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) March 29, 2017

Carson has several other events planned in both Ft. Worth and Dallas in the next few days, including (details via a HUD announcement):

THURSDAY, MARCH 30TH: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. WHAT: Secretary Carson’s Listening Tour in Fort Worth WHO: Ben Carson, Secretary U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development WHAT: Site Visits with Mayor Betsy Price WHERE: Site 1: Evans & Rosedale (Southside) Site 2: Renaissance Heights (Southeast FW) Site 3: Cavile Place (Stop Six Neighborhood) 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. WHAT: Secretary Carson’s Listening Tour in Dallas WHO: Ben Carson, Secretary U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development WHAT: Tours Dallas Housing Authority’s Major League Baseball Youth Academy (in partnership with Texas Rangers) WHERE: “Field of Dreams” Youth Mentorship Facility 2111 Bickers St. and 2202 Calypso St. Dallas, Texas FRIDAY, MARCH 31ST: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. WHAT: Secretary Carson’s Listening Tour in Dallas WHO: Ben Carson, Secretary U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings & Coalitions WHERE: Tour of Jubilee Park & Community Center Corporation 917 Bank Street Dallas, Texas

Editor’s note: Given that Carson’s listening tour takes him right through HousingWire’s backyard (HW World Headquarters is right in the middle of the DFW area), our reporters plan on attending both of Carson’s events in Dallas and will provide coverage.

Our team will work to talk to Carson at the events. So we ask you, our readers, if our reporters could ask Carson one question, what should it be? What do you want to know about HUD’s plans?

Let us know in the comments.