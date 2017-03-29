Investments Lending Real Estate

HUD Secretary Ben Carson comes to Dallas/Ft. Worth in next stop on listening tour

Visiting various sites around Metroplex

March 29, 2017
Ben Lane
Dallas skyline

When Ben Carson officially became the Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, he said that one of his first actions would be embarking on a “listening tour” of communities and HUD offices across the country.

The first stop on Carson’s tour was Detroit, his hometown.

The next stop on Carson’s tour will be the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex, where he will visit various sites in both cities and meet with each city’s mayor.

Carson will be in the DFW area on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week.

Carson arrived in the DFW area on Wednesday, and tweeted that he met with the HUD regional office in Ft. Worth.

Carson has several other events planned in both Ft. Worth and Dallas in the next few days, including (details via a HUD announcement):

THURSDAY, MARCH 30TH:

9:00 a.m.  – 10:00 a.m.  

WHAT: Secretary Carson’s Listening Tour in Fort Worth

WHO:  Ben Carson, Secretary U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

WHAT:  Site Visits with Mayor Betsy Price

WHERE:  Site 1: Evans & Rosedale (Southside)

Site 2: Renaissance Heights (Southeast FW)

Site 3: Cavile Place (Stop Six Neighborhood)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. 

WHAT: Secretary Carson’s Listening Tour in Dallas

WHO: Ben Carson, Secretary U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

WHAT: Tours Dallas Housing Authority’s Major League Baseball Youth Academy (in partnership with Texas Rangers)                  

WHERE: “Field of Dreams” Youth Mentorship Facility

2111 Bickers St. and 2202 Calypso St.

Dallas, Texas

FRIDAY, MARCH 31ST:

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

WHAT: Secretary Carson’s Listening Tour in Dallas

WHO:  Ben Carson, Secretary U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings & Coalitions

WHERE: Tour of Jubilee Park & Community Center Corporation

917 Bank Street

Dallas, Texas

Editor’s note: Given that Carson’s listening tour takes him right through HousingWire’s backyard (HW World Headquarters is right in the middle of the DFW area), our reporters plan on attending both of Carson’s events in Dallas and will provide coverage.

Our team will work to talk to Carson at the events. So we ask you, our readers, if our reporters could ask Carson one question, what should it be? What do you want to know about HUD’s plans?

Let us know in the comments.

Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire.

