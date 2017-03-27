Lending

United Wholesale Mortgage unveils fully digital mortgage for brokers

Meet “BLINK”

March 27, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS BLINK digital mortgages Mortgage broker mortgage broker lending mortgage brokerage United Wholesale Mortgage
Digital house

Mortgage brokers now have the ability to compete with Quicken LoansRocket Mortgage and other digital mortgage options from large lenders, as United Wholesale Mortgage unveiled its own fully digital mortgage that brokers can offer to their borrowers.

The new offering is called BLINK, which stands for “borrower link,” and according to the United Wholesale, it allows mortgage brokers to be on an even playing field in the digital mortgage space.

In a release, United Wholesale said that BLINK is an “all-digital, multi-functional loan portal that allows consumers and brokers to take an application no matter where they are.”

By using the system, borrowers have the capability to start the loan application process, pull their credit, e-sign documents, verify assets, and track the status of their loans – from anywhere, UWM said in the release.

Additionally, UWM said that BLINK allows each customer to use the system as much or as little as they’d like to.

“Borrowers can complete the mortgage process entirely on their own if they choose, or seek assistance from their mortgage broker at any time,” UWM said, “allowing the capability to co-browse screens with their clients in real-time to guide them through the process. Additionally, if a borrower wants to meet in person, they can still meet in person and complete the application online together.”

Mat Ishbia, UWM’s president and CEO, said that the company is happy to provide what the company views as a necessary technological advancement to mortgage broker.

“Technology and consumer-driven tools are building momentum within the mortgage industry,” Ishbia said.

“With BLINK, new homebuyers or existing homeowners will be able to initiate the loan process from any mobile device, in the comfort of their home, on their own time,” Ishbia continued.

“We’re proud to make this great tool available to brokers throughout America, as we believe that brokers are best place for all borrowers to get a loan,” Ishbia concluded. “It is a focus of ours to give brokers access to the best technology tools to compete with the mega retail lenders.”

Reprints

Related Articles

United Wholesale Mortgage eliminates escrow waiver fees

United Wholesale Mortgage rolls out lead-generation tool for brokers

United Wholesale Mortgage names Justin Glass chief digital officer

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Ocwen now one giant step closer to acquiring MSRs again after new NYDFS agreement

Here's the final tally on Fannie, Freddie credit risk-sharing in 2016

cloudvirga raises $15 million; funding led by Blackstone’s Incenter

NAHB: White House asked for our help to get Gorsuch on Supreme Court

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.