Real Estate The Ticker

Suburbs once again outgrowing cities after 10-year pause

Silicon Valley residents flee high prices

March 24, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Census Bureau cities Home Price Suburb
Spring house

Last year Americans returned to their traditional migration patterns as more growth was seen in the suburbs than in the cities after a decade of recession, according to an article by Paul Overberg for The Wall Street Journal.

New Census Bureau population estimates for the year ending on July 1 show central counties of metro areas grew by 0.7% while outlying counties grew by 1%, according to the article. This marked the first time since the recession that suburbs outgrew central cities.

From the article:

A combination of economic and demographic trends contributed to the shift, said William Frey, a demographer at the Brookings Institution. He said much of it can be traced to growing migration losses by central counties as job gains spread to more areas and industries. That has triggered recession-delayed movement by millennials establishing themselves and their families, he said.

Rising home prices pushed many out of booming markets such as those in Silicon Valley, according to the article.

From the article:

Last year the San Francisco metro area lost more residents to the rest of the country than it gained for the first time since the recession. Small annual losses in the San Jose metro area grew sharply. Together, they lost a net 33,000 movers to the rest of the country, up from an average of 17,000 in recent years. The overall population still grew slightly, boosted by immigration and a relatively high birth rate.

Source: WSJ
Reprints

Related Articles

Bay Area suddenly heats up again

Record income growth helps homebuyers in poorer cities

This is how much you need to buy a home in these top 10 cities

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Fannie Mae announces credit risk transfer on $20.4 billion in loans

Freddie Mac creates automated option for homebuyers without credit score

New home sales surge, beat expectations in February

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates see greatest drop in months

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.