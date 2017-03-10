LendingHome rolls out online mortgage for first-time homebuyers

LendingHome, a marketplace lender and HousingWire 2017 Tech 100 winner, announced its new one-stop online mortgage designed with the needs of first-time homebuyers in mind.

Matt Humphrey, LendingHome’s co-founder and CEO, and his team built the end-to-end online technology platform and infrastructure to create a smoother customer experience on the front-end and operational efficiencies on the back-end.

“The home financing process is daunting for just about anyone,” said Humphrey. “But it can be particularly frustrating for this next wave of first-time homebuyers who expect everything to be done seamlessly online and often don’t know what to expect or prepare for in the process.”

“With the power of our technology, we designed the next-generation digital mortgage specifically for the needs of digital natives so that they feel confident and in control when financing their first home,” he stated.

Through the online mortgage, borrowers can complete a mortgage application within minutes, keep track of their progress in real-time and lock their rate.

The new launch also includes educational articles, advice and tools for first-time homebuyers.

Since it launched in April 2014, the company has funded nearly $1 billion in mortgage loans and has returned over $410 million in principal and $35 million in interest to investors.