2017 HW Tech100 Winner: LendingHome

LendingHome

LENDING, SERVICING, INVESTMENTS

LendingHome focuses on providing short-term loans to property investors who buy, rehabilitate and sell residential homes.

After submitting basic information to the company’s online platform, borrowers can receive their rate in 60 seconds, complete their application in 20 minutes, and close in under 15 days.

Investors can access LendingHome’s marketplace with a minimum opening balance of $50,000 and a minimum investment of $5,000. Investors benefit from fractional notes backed by mortgages that yield upwards of 9% on average.

Investors can either browse the marketplace and select individual investments or set criteria and diversify automatically through an auto-invest feature.

Since it launched in April of 2014, the company has funded nearly $1 billion in mortgage loans and has returned over $410 million in principal and $35 million in interest to investors.

lendinghome.com