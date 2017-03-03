VA partners with community organization to end veteran homelessness

Lending Real Estate The Ticker

March 3, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
flag capital

Military Outreach USA, a partner of the Department of Veterans Affairs launched a program to encourage communities to connect with local VA offices and help support homeless veterans and their families.

This program, the Adopt-a-VA program, connects individuals and community organizations such as schools, faith-based groups and businesses with a local VA homeless program case manager at the VA Medical Center in their area to help meet the veterans’ non-medical needs.

“VA remains committed to preventing and ending Veteran homelessness, but we cannot achieve this goal alone,” said Anthony Love, senior advisor and director of community engagement for VHA’s Homeless Programs Office.

“Partnerships are critical to providing the support needed to help veterans exit homelessness, and to identifying local housing and employment opportunities that help them remain stably housed,” Love said. “Military Outreach USA’s Adopt-a-VA program makes it easier than ever for everyone to get involved and support veterans in their communities.”

The VA’s partnership with Military Outreach USA in 2016 led to donations of more than $700,000 for homeless veterans.

“Adopt-a-VA gives those who want to help our Veterans a way to help,” said Joseph Palmer, Military Outreach USA executive director.

Communities will be able to participate in the program by donating household items and assisting with collection drives for move-in essentials such as cleaning products and small appliances.

Since 2010, veteran homelessness decreased by nearly 50%, and decreased four times more than the previous year with 17% from 2015 to 2016, according to the VA.

Although VA loans don’t need a down-payment, increasing home prices can make it difficult for this population to become homeowners.

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

