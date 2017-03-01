From HW Magazine
How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation
Companies are innovating to keep pace with heightened expectations
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand.