2017 HW Tech100 Winner: XINNIX

XINNIX

LENDING

This mortgage academy revolutionized student learning with its mobile and desktop application. The app enables users to see student’s production grow, energize and congratulate their success, scan the leaderboard to see who’s ahead of the rest and even celebrate a student of the week. The app provides different views for the loan officer in training, their manager and the XINNIX trainers. Trainers can also track how long it is taking trainees to complete the program. They can also track their communication with each student. Managers also have access to see how their loan officers are performing.

xinnix.com