Lending
2017 HW Tech100 Winner: XINNIX

Mortgage academy revolutionizes student learning with its mobile and desktop application

March 1, 2017
XINNIX

 

LENDING

This mortgage academy revolutionized student learning with its mobile and desktop application. The app enables users to see student’s production grow, energize and congratulate their success, scan the leaderboard to see who’s ahead of the rest and even celebrate a student of the week. The app provides different views for the loan officer in training, their manager and the XINNIX trainers. Trainers can also track how long it is taking trainees to complete the program. They can also track their communication with each student. Managers also have access to see how their loan officers are performing. 

 

xinnix.com

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.