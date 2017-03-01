Lending Servicing
2017 HW Tech100 Winner: VirPack

Delivery system enables lenders to manage growing number of documents

March 1, 2017
VirPack


LENDING, SERVICING

The document management and delivery system at VirPack enables lenders to manage the growing number of electronic, digitally executed and paper based documents required to process, underwrite, close, sell and service a loan. It supports nine methods of capturing documents and images and automates the identification and indexing of the documents using forms recognition and OCR technology. It also features a one-click electronic loan delivery function, which offers more than 75 preconfigured delivery profiles and stacking orders enabling it to instantly prepare and deliver loan files to investors and service providers in the format they require.

virpack.com

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.