2017 HW Tech100 Winner: VirPack
Delivery system enables lenders to manage growing number of documents
VirPack
LENDING, SERVICING
The document management and delivery system at VirPack enables lenders to manage the growing number of electronic, digitally executed and paper based documents required to process, underwrite, close, sell and service a loan. It supports nine methods of capturing documents and images and automates the identification and indexing of the documents using forms recognition and OCR technology. It also features a one-click electronic loan delivery function, which offers more than 75 preconfigured delivery profiles and stacking orders enabling it to instantly prepare and deliver loan files to investors and service providers in the format they require.