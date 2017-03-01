2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Mortgage Capital Trading

Mortgage Capital Trading

LENDING

MCT developed MCTlive! as a browser-based technology platform for entire secondary marketing departments to reside on.

MCTlive! provides lenders with online tools, trading functionality, and real-time analytics for secondary marketing departments which maximizes profitability and minimizes risk.

The platform can be used as a standalone solution but is also capable of LOS integration.

Over the years, MCT has transformed, offering both advisory services and leading secondary marketing technology. The MCTlive! secondary marketing technology platform has been instrumental in the company’s hyper-growth over the last four years, with more than 100 lenders gravitating to the company as a result of its technology-driven transition.

mct-trading.com