2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Mortgage Capital Trading

Browser-based technology platform for secondary marketing departments

March 1, 2017
MCT developed MCTlive! as a browser-based technology platform for entire secondary marketing departments to reside on.

MCTlive! provides lenders with online tools, trading functionality, and real-time analytics for secondary marketing departments which maximizes profitability and minimizes risk.

The platform can be used as a standalone solution but is also capable of LOS integration.

Over the years, MCT has transformed, offering both advisory services and leading secondary marketing technology. The MCTlive! secondary marketing technology platform has been instrumental in the company’s hyper-growth over the last four years, with more than 100 lenders gravitating to the company as a result of its technology-driven transition.

mct-trading.com

 

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.