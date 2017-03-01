2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Vantage Production

Vantage Production



LENDING

Vantage Production’s simplified mortgage-centric CRM tool, VIP, is a cost-effective cloud-based service. The company’s most recent data from a closed month suggests that more than 3.2 million borrowers received marketing messages from MLOs using Vantage’s product solutions.

Communications like these cover the full lifecycle of the borrower from lead, to prospect, to prospect-in-process, to closed loan and beyond. Vantage users are among the nation’s top mortgage loan originators and its solutions have been developed to help nearly 1,200 lenders and thousands of individual mortgage loan originators.

vantageproduction.com