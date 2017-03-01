Investments Lending Real Estate Servicing
2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Tavant Technologies

Tavant's new tools save time, simplify processes

March 1, 2017
Tavant Technologies provides specialized software solutions. Tavant has expertise in helping mortgage firms convert more leads, cut costs and retain borrowers by providing digital technology solutions, expertise across the loan lifecycle – from lead management, sales, processing underwriting and more. Tavant’s newest offering, Tavant VELOX, is a point solutions suite that helps cut originating loan costs by as much as 40% or more.

Tavant’s latest suite of tools optimizes the back-end solutions and simplifies the front-end experience by changing the paper-saturated and time consuming loan fulfillment process into an efficient flow of data. 

