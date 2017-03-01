From HW Magazine
2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Street Solutions
End-to-end platform manages loans from purchase through exit
Street Solutions
LENDING
Street Solutions, Inc.’s loan management system (LMS) is an end-to-end platform for managing loan processes from purchase through exit, with modules for traders, credit risk managers, surveillance, operations, accounting, and more. LMS enables users to manage the secondary mortgage process from acquisition to exit bringing together status management, due diligence processing, collateral results tracking, and funding. One feature, LMSConnect, allows correspondent sellers to log in directly to a portal managed by the client. Sellers can price and lock loans against an investor’s programs, submit documentation, clear issues found during diligence, and review fundings all from one place.