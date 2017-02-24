President Trump signs another executive order to slash regulation

President Donald Trump signed another executive order on regulatory reform on Friday.

This serves to reinforce his push to significantly cut the amount of existing government regulations.

This executive order takes his January executive order on regulatory reform back to the next level.

The order directs federal agencies to make "regulatory reform" task forces, which will evaluate federal rules and recommend whether to keep, repeal or change them, according to an article in CNBC by Jacob Pramuk. The signing, like many of Trump's others, was broadcast live on cable news networks.

In what’s turning into a tradition, Trump once again signed the executive order on Friday afternoon surrounded by business executives in the White House.

Trump signed the order shortly after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland earlier that morning, where he said, according to CNBC:

"We're going to put the regulation industry out of work and out of business. And by the way, I want regulation. I want to protect our environment. I want regulations for safety," Trump told the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland. "I want all of the regulations that we need and I want them to be so strong and so tough. But we don't need 75% of the repetitive, horrible regulations that hurt companies, hurt jobs."

This isn’t the first time Trump’s tossed out the 75% cut on regulation fact. He originally told a group of business leaders in a meeting at the end of January that he plans to cut regulations by 75% or more.

He quickly started to deliver on this promise, signing his first executive order on regulation a week later.

According to that first executive order, “It is the policy of the executive branch to be prudent and financially responsible in the expenditure of funds, from both public and private sources.”

“Toward that end, it is important that for every one new regulation issued, at least two prior regulations be identified for elimination, and that the cost of planned regulations be prudently managed and controlled through a budgeting process,” the order stated.

Check here for the full executive order.