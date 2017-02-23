loanDepot promotes Dan Hanson to chief retail production officer

Lending People Movers

February 23, 2017
Brena Swanson
loanDepot announced it promoted Dan Hanson to chief retail production officer, where he will now lead the lender’s retail production team

Under this new role, Hanson will be charged with fulfilling the team’s mission to become America’s lender of choice.

Hanson is responsible for developing loanDepot’s future enterprise growth strategy and platform for the company’s retail sales production team, along with leading the sales organization through further expansion.  

He brings more than 30 years of experience on a national scale, including working at Bank of America and Countrywide before joining loanDepot.

The nonbank’s chairman and CEO Anthony Hsieh has gone on record about his goals to make loanDepot the No. 1 nonbank consumer lender.

While the company said last year that it hadn’t passed Quicken Loans for the top spot, it did do a lot to position itself for growth throughout the year, keeping busy the past seven years since it launched into the housing finance market after the financial crisis.

Most recently, loanDepot announced a landmark $100 billion in funding home, personal and home equity loans.

“In 2010, we launched loanDepot when many lenders were retreating from the market. What we’ve accomplished in seven years is really something special and extremely rewarding,” said Hsieh at the time. “loanDepot has grown into a powerful national brand that challenges the status quo of traditional banking every day.”

