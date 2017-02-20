Waterstone Mortgage to ring opening bell at Nasdaq

More than 40 of Waterstone Mortgage Corporation’s personnel will ring the opening bell at Nasdaq on Feb. 21, 2017 as part of a ceremony honoring the company’s top loan originators.

According to Waterstone Mortgage, the company will be ringing the opening bell on behalf of Waterstone Financial, the savings and loan holding company for its parent company, WaterStone Bank.

Participating in the ceremony to open the day’s trading in New York City will be Waterstone Mortgage executives and 40 of the company’s top mortgage originators.

The loan originators that take part in the ceremony are part of the company’s “President’s Club,” which honors the company top originators.

“The Waterstone Mortgage executive team wanted to create a very memorable experience for our President’s Club members, and this seemed like the perfect way to do so,” said Waterstone Mortgage President & CEO Eric Egenhoefer. “Considering their dedication and hard work over the past year, we were eager to share this experience with our top producers – especially in light of our all-time company record of $2.5 billion in loan originations for 2016.”