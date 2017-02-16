Top aide to Ben Carson fired from HUD, reportedly for criticizing Trump

One of Ben Carson’s top aides is reportedly out of a job at the Department of Housing and Urban Development for being critical of President Donald Trump during the campaign.

The news comes courtesy of the New York Times, which has the details:

A top aide to President Trump’s housing secretary nominee, Ben Carson, was fired and led out of the department’s headquarters by security on Wednesday after writings critical of Mr. Trump surfaced in his vetting, according to two people briefed on the matter. Shermichael Singleton, who was one of the few black conservatives in the Trump administration, had been working at the Department of Housing and Urban Development since Jan. 23 as a senior adviser. He was preparing a cross-country tour for Mr. Carson, who is expected to be confirmed by the Senate this month.

As the Times article notes, Carson is still awaiting confirmation to serve as HUD Secretary. Singleton, who bills himself on Twitter as Carson’s communications director, had already begun working at HUD.

But not anymore, thanks to some anti-Trump opinions Singleton posted in an article on TheHill.com.

Again from the Times:

But according to the two people briefed, Mr. Singleton’s background check had not been completed. As it was being finished this week, Mr. Trump’s advisers turned up public writings by Mr. Singleton that appeared during the later stages of the campaign in which he was deeply critical of the candidate.

In that Hill article, which was posted on October 24, Singleton says that Trump is “unfit” to be president and writes that he cannot support Trump.

“Republicans who have wives, daughters, granddaughters — or who are women themselves — have stood idly by, finding every plausible explanation to excuse and defend the reprehensible, inexcusable and indefensible sexist remarks and actions of a man who is unfit to be president and undeserving to represent the Republican Party,” Singleton writes.

The article also includes tweets from Singleton that were also critical of Trump. Singleton’s Twitter account is now protected, but the text of the tweets is still posted in the article, including this one posted on October 7:

Donald Trump's statements are appalling and despicable. There is no way anyone can defend what is clearly indefensible.

According to the Times article, the writings came up during Singleton’s vetting process.

Again from the Times:

A person close to Mr. Singleton said an initial vetting of the 26-year-old by HUD and White House personnel had come up with his criticism. He answered a number of questions regarding the article and expressed remorse for the piece and support for Mr. Trump. But a second look may have done him in. On Wednesday, Mr. Singleton was presented again with the piece and told it was the reason for his termination. Reached by phone, he would say only, “I can’t talk about that.”

According to the Times, a HUD spokesperson confirmed that Singleton is no longer with the department.

