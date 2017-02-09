Lending People Movers

Radian Group CEO steps down, names his successor

Leaves the company on a high note

February 9, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS CEO Ibrahim Radian Group Richard Thornberry
Board Room

Radian Group CEO S.A. Ibrahim announced last year that he would retire this year, and now he is stepping down on a high note.

However, his previous announcement stated he planned to retire in December 2017, however, after finding the right candidate for his replacement, Ibrahim moved up his retirement to the day before the new CEO takes over, March 5, 2017, Radian told HousingWire. But while he is retiring, Ibrahim will remain close by as a consultant for the company for the next 12 months. 

Radian explained the retiring CEO plans to spend more time with his family, travel and even start a charity foundation. 

Throughout the year, Radian, which provides private mortgage insurance, risk management products and real estate services to financial institutions, reported higher-than expected earnings and tremendous mortgage insurance growth.Thornberry

For the year as a whole, Radian posted a new record for mortgage insurance written. But now, Ibrahim will pass the reigns off to 58-year-old Richard Thornberry [pictured right] on March 6, 2017.

Thornberry will serve not only as the company’s CEO, but also as a member of the company’s board of directors. Previously, he served as chairman and CEO of NexSpring Group, a provider of mortgage industry advisory and technology services.

Before that, Thronberry served as president and chief operating officer of Citicorp Mortgage. Earlier in his career, he held executive-level financial and operational positions at Residential Services Corporation of America and Prudential Home Mortgage Company.

“Following an extensive search process, the board of directors is excited to welcome Rick as our new CEO,” said Herb Wender, non-executive chairman of the board. “We knew we had big shoes to fill, and Rick emerged as our top candidate due to his leadership and experience in the mortgage finance industry. We are confident that he is the leader to steer Radian forward.”

Reprints

Related Articles

Fannie Mae names GE Capital CEO to board of directors

Radian CEO S.A. Ibrahim announces plans to retire

Pioneer Bank names new president and CEO

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Realtors: Majority of metros hit peak levels in 2016

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates drop after week of mixed economics reports

Here’s the easiest way for Trump to fire CFPB Director Cordray

Ellie Mae: Millennial women more likely to leverage FHA loans

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
February 2017

Mortgage servicing boom

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, low interest rates and strict capital requirements combined to make servicing a losing proposition for many banks. The sharp glare of regulators didn’t help either, as banks and nonbanks navigated the already thankless waters of servicing with a new target on their backs. But all that changed abruptly in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the one-two punch of a Trump win and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Feature

Servicing under Trump's administration

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 Servicing
Singling out the law that created the CFPB generated a backlash from Congressional Democrats, but it remains to be seen what Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. See what Mike Jones of Navigant advises servicers to do in this uncertain environment.