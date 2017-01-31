Real Estate Valuations

Case-Shiller: Housing market now officially, completely recovered

Blitzer: Uncertainty remains on Trump impact

January 31, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Case-Shiller CoreLogic Home Price S&P Dow Jones Indices
Wooden block house on money

Home prices increased in November, making the argument the housing market recovered completely from the housing crisis.

According to the latest data released Tuesday by S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, which covers all nine U.S. census divisions, increased 5.6% annually, up from 5.5% from the previous month.

The 10-City composite increased by 4.5% from November 2015, up from 4.3% in October. Similarly, the 20-City Composite increased 5.3% year-over-year, up from 5.1% the month before.

Click to Enlarge

Case-Shiller

(Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices, CoreLogic)

“With the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index rising at about 5.5% annual rate over the last two-and-a-half years and having reached a new all-time high recently, one can argue that housing has recovered from the boom-bust cycle that began a dozen years ago,” said David Blitzer, S&P Dow Jones Indices managing director and chairman of the Index Committee. “The recovery has been supported by a few economic factors: low interest rates, falling unemployment, and consistent gains in per-capita disposable personal income.”

“Thirty-year fixed rate mortgages dropped under 4.5% in 2011 and have only recently shown hints of rising above that level,” Blitzer said. “The unemployment rate at 4.7% is close to the Fed’s full employment target. Inflation adjusted per capita personal disposable income has risen at about a 2.5% annual rate for 30 months.”

Seattle, Portland and Denver reported the highest annual gains among the top 20 cities for each of the past 10 months. In November, Seattle came in first with an increase of 10.4%, followed by Portland at 10.1% and Denver at 8.7%.

Monthly, the National Index increased by 0.2% in November. The 10-City Composite and 20-City Composite also both increased 0.2% for the month. After seasonal adjustment, however, the National index increased 0.8% and the 10-City and 20-City Composites increased 0.9% month-over month. After seasonally adjustment, all top 20 cities saw an increase in home prices.

“The home prices and economic data are from late 2016,” Blitzer said. “The new Administration in Washington is seeking faster economic growth, increased investment in infrastructure, and changes in tax policy which could affect housing and home prices.”

“Mortgage rates have increased since the election and stronger economic growth could push them higher,” he said. “Further gains in personal income and employment may increase the demand for housing and add to price pressures when home prices are already rising about twice as fast as inflation.”

Reprints

Related Articles

Case-Shiller results barely miss housing-boom high

Case-Shiller reaction: Housing markets still strongly dominated by sellers

Case-Shiller: Home prices continue upward trend

Me
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

CFPB orders Prospect Mortgage to pay $3.5 million for improper mortgage referrals

Trulia reports Millennials think housing no longer part of American Dream

Ten-X predicts increase in January existing home sales

First American: Rising interest rates finally takes toll on home affordability

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.