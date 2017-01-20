Lending

HUD suspends FHA mortgage insurance premium cut

Just after Trump officially took office

January 20, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Department of Housing and Urban Development MIP Mortgage Insurance Premiums President Trump
white house

The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced it suspended the reduction of Mortgage Insurance Premiums, effective immediately.

HUD sent out an announcement just an hour after President Trump was sworn in on Friday, stating that the cuts have been suspended indefinitely.

The letter, found here, stated that the FHA will issue a subsequent Mortgagee Letter at a later date should this policy change.

“FHA is committed to ensuring its mortgage insurance programs remains viable and effective in the long term for all parties involved, especially our taxpayers,” the letter stated. “As such, more analysis and research are deemed necessary to assess future adjustments while also considering potential market conditions in an ever-changing global economy that could impact our efforts.”

Right before leaving office, the Obama administration cut FHA mortgage insurance premiums, marking the second time it reduced premiums in two years.

However, after Ben Carson, Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, appeared last week before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, the likelihood that the cut would take effect on Jan. 27 quickly diminished.

At the time, Carson said that the Trump administration plans to “really examine” the Obama administration’s decision to cut FHA premiums before determining a course of action.

This cut, however, doesn’t come as a surprise. Earlier this week, sources told HousingWire that the Trump administration would do more than just “examine” the FHA premium cut once Trump is sworn on.

Multiple sources stated that the FHA premium cut would be delayed by the incoming Trump administration.

The FHA’s flagship fund, the Mutual Mortgage Insurance Fund, recently reported its fourth straight year of growth, but only last year did the MMI Fund reach its Congressionally mandated threshold of 2%.

The MMI Fund exceeded that threshold by an even larger margin in 2016, reaching 2.32%, with much of the growth being driven by the FHA’s forward mortgage business, rather than its volatile reverse mortgage business as it had been in 2015.

When announcing the cut, Castro said the administration made the decision based on solid reasoning.

But despite outgoing HUD Secretary Julián Castro’s belief that the Trump administration wouldn’t roll back the cut, they were wrong. 

Reprints

Related Articles

Industry reacts: Is Trump's suspension of FHA mortgage insurance premium cut good or bad?

Ben Carson pledges to "really examine" latest FHA mortgage insurance premium cut

Sources: Trump plans repeal of FHA mortgage insurance premium cut

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Nonbanks dominate FHA-backed mortgages

Borrowers: This is how the FHA mortgage insurance premium suspension impacts you

Industry reacts: Is Trump's suspension of FHA mortgage insurance premium cut good or bad?

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac stock hangs in the balance after Mnuchin privatization talks

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.