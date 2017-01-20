Investments Lending The Ticker

BB&T reports record year for earnings in 2016

But residential mortgage loans decreased in Q4

January 20, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS BB&T Fourth-quarter earnings Mortgage Banking Net income Revenue
BB&T

BB&T Corporation reported earnings for 2016 that set a record year for the bank, and increased significantly in the fourth quarter.

Net income increased 17.9% in the fourth quarter to $592 million, up from the fourth quarter of 2015’s $502 million. However, it is down from the third quarter’s $599 million.

Diluted earnings per common share increased to $0.72 per share, up from last year’s $0.64 but down slightly from the third quarter’s $0.73 per share.

Net interest income also increased from last year’s $1.015 billion to $1.162 billion in the fourth quarter. This is down slightly from the third quarter’s $1.164 billion.

However, the annual growth was not due to residential mortgage loans, which decreased 4.1% from 2015.

The company’s CEO explained the recent increase in interest rates actually worked against the bank’s earnings.

“We are pleased to report strong earnings for the fourth quarter,” BB&T Chairman and CEO Kelly King said. “While higher interest rates created $34 million in pre-tax charges, revenue growth was strong, expense control was solid and we are well-positioned for future interest rate increases.”

Reprints

Related Articles

BB&T doubles its residential mortgage banking income over last year

BB&T reports record revenues

U.S. Bancorp net earnings set new record in 2016

Me
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Pioneer Bank names new president and CEO

Total value of homes sold in Northwest increases 18%+ in 2016

U.S. Bank promotes new chief marketing officer

#InaugurationDay is here – this is what it means for housing in 2017

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.