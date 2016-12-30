Precedent Management boosts HOA, tax business with acquisitions from Prescient

Precedent Management, a nationwide provider of real estate solutions, is expanding its business with the acquisition of the HOA and tax lines of business from Prescient, Inc., a government-focused real estate provider.

According to an announcement from Precedent Management, the parties negotiated the deal during the third quarter and finalized it in early December.

Precedent said that the deal will help the company “gain traction” in the real estate component servicing space.

“The acquisition has been a natural transition for our team," said Amy Sanchez, Precedent Management's co-CEO.

“We were able to retain key executives and associates, proprietary technology and gain significant market share,” Sanchez added. “All of which contributes to our overall goal of offering comprehensive HOA, tax and utility solutions for mortgage servicers, lenders and agencies nationwide.”

Rob DeWald, Precedent’s other co-CEO, said that the company is looking to the future.

“We are excited to expand our product lines using the acquisition of technology rights as a basis to develop and offer new and innovative lien curative solutions for our clients,” DeWald said. “Keeping our client's position in first place is our ultimate priority.”