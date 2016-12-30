Real Estate Valuations

Echo app gives buyers a new way to search for houses

"Alexa, open real estate"

December 30, 2016
Jacob Gaffney
Michael DeMasi, a reporter for the Albany Business Review, profiled Miguel Berger, president of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Tech Valley in Colonie, New York.

Berger and his son developed software for Amazon's virtual assistants — Echo, Echo Dot and Tap — that gives buyers a hands-free way to search for homes, DeMasi explains.

 

Buyers tell Alexa what kind of home they want — size, price, location, etc. — instead of scrolling through listings on a smartphone, tablet or laptop. Alexa asks questions to narrow down the search and responds to commands.

 

"It's a conversational search," Berger said. "That's a huge difference."

Here's a video of the younger Berger using the tech:

 

 

 

Source: Albany Biz Journal
