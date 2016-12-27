[Infographic] This is how to stop your house from getting hacked

As technology improvements rapidly increase, so does the risk of getting hacked. Yes, a new WiFi-capable refrigerator and wearable watch sound super fancy and high tech, but they’re also the perfect back doors for cyber attackers.

So now, as technology improves, so must your awareness of how to protect yourself against the new, modern thief — hackers.

This infographic provided by RefiGuide.org, shows how people can protect their home from criminals that can’t be kept out with a lock and key.

Click to enlarge

(Source: RefiGuide)