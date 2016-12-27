Lending Real Estate The Ticker

[Infographic] This is how to stop your house from getting hacked

The new modern thief

December 27, 2016
Brena Swanson
security lock

As technology improvements rapidly increase, so does the risk of getting hacked. Yes, a new WiFi-capable refrigerator and wearable watch sound super fancy and high tech, but they’re also the perfect back doors for cyber attackers.

So now, as technology improves, so must your awareness of how to protect yourself against the new, modern thief — hackers.

This infographic provided by RefiGuide.org, shows how people can protect their home from criminals that can’t be kept out with a lock and key.

Click to enlarge

refi guide

(Source: RefiGuide)

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

