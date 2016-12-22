Goldman Sachs rolling in the benefits of a Trump administration

Goldman Sachs keeps popping up in the news after Donald Trump's presidential win restarted an age-old tradition of presidents naming Goldmanites to top spots in their administration, an article in Bloomberg by Dakin Campbell stated.

From the article:

After eight years as the face of Wall Street greed and the target of public scorn, the bankers at Goldman Sachs can be cheerful again. Not only has Trump’s election stoked hopes for looser regulatory policies that will make it easier for banks to take bigger risks and book fatter profits, but Goldman also appears to have regained its place at the nexus between Wall Street and Washington.

Goldman Sachs quickly turned into a goldmine for the future Trump administration team, most recently with the bank’s No. 2 executive Gary Cohn announcing he is leaving to join the Trump administration as its chief economic advisor.

And in addition to Cohn, Trump announced at the end of November that he selected Steve Mnuchin, a former executive at Goldman Sachs and former chairman of OneWest Bank to lead the Department of the Treasury.

The Bloomberg article continued: