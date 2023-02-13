Logan Mohtashami: Will higher rates slow down spring selling?

On today’s episode, Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler talks with Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami about mortgage rates and how the recent increase will affect the spring home-buying season. The two also discuss inventory and the state of the overall economy.

