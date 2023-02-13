HW Media
Logan Mohtashami: Will higher rates slow down spring selling?

On today’s episode, Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler talks with Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami about mortgage rates and how the recent increase will affect the spring home-buying season. The two also discuss inventory and the state of the overall economy.

The HousingWire Daily podcast examines the most compelling articles reported across HW Media. Each morning, we provide our listeners with a deeper look into the stories coming across our newsrooms that are helping Move Markets Forward. Hosted and produced by the HW Media team.

