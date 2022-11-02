How can the mortgage industry be more prepared for the next natural disaster?

The housing industry, from servicers to real estate agents and more, will feel the impacts of this year’s hurricane season far beyond 2022. In the midst of this, a potential lapse in the National Flood Insurance is top of mind for many.

In light of that, HW Media Managing Editor of Content Solutions Maleesa Smith sat down with Scott Gibson, principal of product compliance at CoreLogic, to discuss the future of the NFIP, as well as potential reforms that could help the industry be more prepared for the next disaster.