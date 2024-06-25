Xactus hires Joseph Peterson as CFO

Xactus, a Pennsylvania-based mortgage technology firm that specializes in borrower verifications, announced Tuesday that it has hired Joseph Peterson as chief financial officer.

Peterson will be responsible for the company’s overall financial operations. He will manage the strategic direction of the firm’s accounting and finance departments by developing policies, procedures and financial controls; ensure the accuracy of internal and external reporting; identify investment opportunities; and secure funding.

Joseph Peterson

“We are excited to have Joe join our leadership team,“ Xactus President Shelley Leonard said in a statement. “His proven track record and strong strategic financial acumen will help guide our company as we continue to advance the modern mortgage. Joe’s contributions will be crucial to successfully executing our financial plan as we reach new heights of growth and innovation.”

Peterson has 30-plus years of experience in financial services. He comes to Xactus after a stint with Sagent as its executive vice president and CFO. Peterson helped Sagent grow its revenue by more than 40% and served a key role in launching a mortgage servicing platform.

Prior to his time at Sagent, he was an executive vice president and CFO for National Response Corp. There, he oversaw global finance, human resources and technology for the public company of 2,000 employees. Peterson’s other career stops included 13 years with American Express in multiple senior financial leadership positions.

“Becoming the CFO of Xactus represents a unique opportunity for me to join the market leader with its proprietary technology platform, cutting-edge data and verification products, seasoned team of experts, innovation-driven culture, and a client base that is 6,500 strong,” Peterson said in a statement. “I look forward to playing a meaningful role in enhancing Xactus’ financial and transactional systems and processes to further advance the modern mortgage.”

In February, Xactus made another C-suite leadership change when it named Michael Crockett as its chief operating officer.