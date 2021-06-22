Closing Complex Loans Faster With a Digitized Client Workflow
Join us for a discussion on changes in market demographics, suppliers and how focusing on customer experience and a few simple steps during the mortgage loan process can close deals 3x faster.

Brokers, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Rocket Pro TPO
Want to stay up to date with the latest on what Rocket Pro TPO is offering its broker partners? Check out our TPO hub for updates and more.

Sizing up claims of appraisers’ racial bias
This is Part II of HousingWire’s deep dive into the appraisal profession, and the wave of racial bias claims that has rocked it. In Part II we examine the evidence around race-based discrimination by appraisers.

Accurate property condition data is more important than ever – Here’s why
HousingWire recently spoke with Raj Dosaj about how CAPE Analytics is providing property condition data and working with investors to grow their business.

Sponsored Content

Will we ever see a “normal” housing market again?

The question on everyone’s minds: When will this hot housing market cool down? Arch MI investigates this and more in its Spring Housing and Mortgage Market Review. We’ve broken down some of the data below, but be sure to take a deeper dive into the report by clicking here.

HW+ foreclosure process.jp
The housing market outsmarted the foreclosure crisis

This isn’t 2008. A bevy of loss mitigation waterfalls, forbearance safety nets and an abundance of equity give Americans a fighting chance to avoid a foreclosure crisis. HW+ Premium Content

AdobeStock_223576354
For the first time in a year, forbearances dip below 4%

The forbearance rate is officially below 4% for the first time in a year. The MBA now estimates 2 million homeowners are still in some form of forbearance plan.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

