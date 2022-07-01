HW Media
How reverse mortgages could improve financial stability for older homeowners
HousingWire Magazine: July 2022
Webinar: Mortgage Pipeline Hedging Strategies in a Volatile Market
Sarah Wheeler shares a look behind the scenes of the HousingWire newsroom 🎙
Wholesale Lenders Special Report

The four companies featured in this section work to empower brokers through this changing market environment

Refinance volume was projected to fall after last year’s record-breaking boom, and this year’s rising mortgage rates have further pronounced the downward trend in volume. In light of this, brokers are compelled to find new areas of opportunity, such as expanding their product offerings.

When venturing into the world of non-QM and other specialty lending options, it’s important to partner with experts in the field who can provide reliable training, support and solutions. The four companies featured in this section work to empower brokers through this changing market environment while offering products and solutions for every borrower’s needs.

Champions Funding

Flagstar Bank

Deephaven Mortgage

United Wholesale Mortgage

