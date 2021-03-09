Best automation opportunities for loan processing
AwardsMortgageReal Estate

Who are the HW Marketing Leaders?

HousingWire’s newest award program launches today, honoring the housing economy’s top marketing execs in lending, mortgage servicing, investing and real estate.

Nominations are open March 9 through March 26, 2021.

Earlier this year, HousingWire recognized the top finance executives in housing with the HW Finance Leaders award. Now, we want to recognize the senior marketing executives who have a track record of transforming brands, leading teams and driving business results within their industries. 

So, what does it take to be a HW Marketing Leader? We’re looking for CMOs (or equivalent title) as this award is meant to recognize the most senior marketing executive within the organization. Eligible nominees must work in mortgage lending, servicing and real estate.

Nominate someone today and they might become one of HousingWire’s first Marketing Leaders!

To see our full list of awards programs for the year, click here.

