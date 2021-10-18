An Insider’s Look Into How Secondary Marketing Evaluates LOs
An Insider’s Look Into How Secondary Marketing Evaluates LOs

In this webinar we’ll explore the long-term financial impacts of renegotiations, extensions and fallouts, plus basic guidelines to be viewed as a professional by your secondary marketing department

HousingWire Annual Virtual Summit
HousingWire Annual Virtual Summit

Sessions from HousingWire Annual 2021 are going to be virtually streamed on October 25. Register now for FREE to tune into what housing industry leaders had to say this year!

How servicers can access timely, accurate data insights
How servicers can access timely, accurate data insights

Learn how to navigate the challenges in today’s market – for example, the need for ongoing, on-demand access to near-real-time data and the ability to access those data insights in a timely and accurate manner.

Steve Murray on new brokerage models, CFPB crackdowns
Steve Murray on new brokerage models, CFPB crackdowns

Today’s HousingWire Daily features a discussion on the emergence of a new brokerage model and the validity behind the concerns against institutional investors.

Sponsored Content

What does it really mean to digitize the closing process?

ICE Mortgage Technology recently announced that Encompass eClose is expanding its hybrid capabilities to include full eNote and eVault functionality

ICE Mortgage Technology, part of ICE, a global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, recently announced that Encompass eClose, its end-to-end eClose solution, is expanding its hybrid capabilities to now include full eNote and eVault functionality.

In advance of that announcement, HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler had the opportunity to catch up with ICE Mortgage Technology President Joe Tyrrell to talk about what it actually means to digitize the closing process. 

“For us, what it’s really about is an easier consumer experience,” Tyrrell said. “…As we’re able to introduce an eNote with remote online notarization, we now get to the point where we can allow consumers to have that truly touchless experience that not only is convenient, but it’s much more efficient for both the lender and for the consumer.”

ICE Mortgage Technology’s addition of eNotes and eVault capabilities aims to streamline the digital mortgage closing process by offering integration with the MERS eRegistry, the national registry of record that identifies the holder and custodian of each registered eNote.​ 

“You know, we’ve never been more excited to be part of ICE, as you think about bringing together these three different leaders:  Ellie Mae with over 50% of all the loans in the United States coming across the platform; Simplifile with the largest network of settlement and title agents in the country; and then you combine that with MERS, which essentially is responsible for the registration over 90% of all loans in the US,” Tyrrell said. “You’ve got some really unique opportunities to do some things that drive incredible efficiencies for all of the participants in the lending ecosystem.”

You can find more information on Encompass eClose solutions and resources here: icemortgagetechnology.com/encompass/eclose.

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_302227370_Editorial_Use_Only
FHFA to make desktop appraisals permanent

Desktop appraisals, a temporary flexibility implemented in March 2020 amid lockdowns and social distancing, will become permanent, the FHFA said today.

Oct 18, 2021 By

Latest Articles

HW+ Houston Houses
Housing starts data pushing toward pre-cycle highs

Housing starts missed expectations, but the real story is that there is enough demand to keep building homes. HW+ Premium Content.

Oct 19, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please