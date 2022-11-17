Waterstone Mortgage hires new digital marketing director

Wisconsin-based mortgage lender Waterstone Mortgage Corporation appointed Chik Quintans its new director of digital marketing, the company announced Thursday.

In his new role, Quintans will oversee the digital marketing strategy to advance Waterstone Mortgage’s online presence through social media campaigns and content creation, in collaboration with graphic designers and communications specialists.

Quintans will focus on customer acquisition and retention, reputation management, SEO and SEM, mobile and SMS marketing, and lead generation and conversion, a company press release stated.

He will also analyze the company’s best practices, trends and innovations in online marketing and train the marketing and sales teams on digital communication policies and the brand’s compliance with regulations.

Quintans’ professional career spans more than two decades in mortgage lending. Prior to Waterstone Mortgage, he was a digital marketer at UnderGround Marketing Society LLC. In 2021, he was a mortgage banker at USA Mortgage. Before that, he served as a marketing strategist at Homebridge Financial Services, Inc. and as digital marketing manager at Absolute Mortgage.

“His [Quintans] extensive experience in mortgage sales and digital marketing gives him a unique perspective, and his professional accomplishments speak for themselves,” said Lisa Fenske, senior vice president of marketing and communications at Waterstone Mortgage. “We know that Chik will play an important role in bringing our message to homebuyers, homeowners, and referral partners nationwide.”

Quintans has been featured in publications including The Seattle Times, The Everett Herald, The Wall Street Journal, FOX Business, The Associated Press, and Scotsman Guide magazine, according to a statement.

“From a digital marketing perspective, Waterstone Mortgage has positioned itself for the next mortgage industry evolution, and I am excited to contribute to extending our customer reach and brand messaging,” he said.

Quintans also holds the Certified Mortgage Planner (CMP) and Certified Mortgage Planning Specialist (CMPS) certifications.

In June, Waterstone Mortgage appointed Paul Garrigues as its new chief financial officer to supervise the company’s corporate accounting and guide its branches’ financial direction. The lender, founded in 2000, is a wholly owned subsidiary of WaterStone Bank SSB, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Waterstone Financial, Inc.