There’s no denying shopping for a home is time-consuming. You have to pay attention to everything – the neighborhood, floorplan, proximity to work, school district and cost. Even if you plan to live in the home for years, you want features that’ll increase your property’s value for when the time eventually comes to sell it. And while homeowners often scramble to renovate kitchens and bathrooms, remember to pay attention to your yard’s foliage.

According to a study by the USDA Forest Service, trees can add an average of 10% to a property’s value. Curb appeal is important. And one way to ensure you have the right kind of curb appeal is to plant the right kind of tree.

The best trees are the ones that grow up to be strong, attractive and healthy. But keep in mind, it can take anywhere from five to 10 years for a tree to grow. Whether you’re shopping for a home or you recently bought a house, take a look at the landscaping and set yourself up for success.

Here are a few “plant things” homebuyers and sellers should consider:

Geography

It’s important to consider your location. For example, if you live in a cooler climate, you probably don’t want a palm tree in your front yard. Instead, choose native trees that are specific to your region. Native trees are typically less expensive and easier to care for since they’re meant to grow in your specific climate.

Privacy

If you’ve ever spent time internet searching celebrity homes, you’ve probably noticed some similarities. Besides their beauty (and square footage) a lot of celebrity homes are surrounded by trees. And not just any kind of trees, tall and lush trees, that provide plenty of privacy. Regardless of the type of home, there are many benefits to privacy trees. For one, they can drown the sounds of noisy neighbors and provide extra shade in the summer. Those reasons alone could make a potential buyer throw down some serious dough.

Trees that add value vs. trees that decrease value

While some trees can increase your home’s property value, some can also decrease the value of your home. For example, gum trees are fire-prone, and a type of plant some homebuyers (especially those living on the west coast) don’t want near their home. Japanese maples, on the other hand, are known to add value to a home. These trees have colorful leaves which thrive in cooler climates.

Besides the type of tree, you should also make sure it’s in the right position. A big tree that blocks natural light probably won’t increase your home’s value.

The bottom line

The trees that’ll increase your property’s value will be beautiful, low maintenance and thrive in the climate they’re planted in.