Veterans United Home Loans pledges $1M in COVID-19 aid

Veterans United Home Loans is pledging $1 million through its philanthropic Veterans United Foundation for assistance to communities upended by the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the Columbia, Missouri-headquartered company, the funds will be targeted to the 29 markets where Veterans United Home Loans maintains corporate offices and branches.

The funds will be used for purchasing critical supplies for health care workers, including face masks, and for grants to organizations and individuals that have been impacted by the pandemic.

“We’re all in this together,” said Nate Long, CEO of Veterans United Home Loans. “We need to support our communities now more than ever, as we all fight this terrible virus. We all have a crucial part in battling this pandemic as we work to get back on the road to recovery.”