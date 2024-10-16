VestaPlus scores partnerships with MLSs in Ohio, Wisconsin

VestaPlus is gaining more traction with its artificial intelligence-powered compliance system. The company announced that Firelands Association of Realtors in Ohio and Northwest Wisconsin MLS have signed up for CheckMate, the firm’s listing compliance violation detection software.

In July, Staten Island MLS and San Diego MLS entered similar partnerships with VestaPlus, and the company now serves five MLSs in total.

“We are excited to support Firelands Association of Realtors and Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service in optimizing data accuracy and streamlining internal processes, while at the same time reducing costs,” VestaPlus CEO Annie Ives said in a statement. “With the removal of offers of compensation from the MLS, it is imperative that MLSs implement new compliance technology that enhances the experience for both MLS staff and real estate professionals.”

CheckMate uses AI to find compliance infractions in listings and photos, eliminating the need for MLSs to manually look for individual violations. It is integrated into the MLS platform much like CoreLogic’s Matrix.

Compliance software has gotten considerably more important for MLSs in the wake of new rules mandated by the commission lawsuit settlement agreement from the National Association of Realtors. Some agents have gotten creative on how to make offers of compensation to buyer agents, such as placing three items in photos to indicate an offer of 3% commission.

VestaPlus is a wholly owned subsidiary of TheMLS.com, which 20 years ago decided to build its own software. In 2018, TheMLS.com created VestaPlus to continue building the software with the intent of licensing it.

“The technology is here and it is a resource we should be adopting,” David Freitag, CEO of Firelands Association of Realtors, said in a statement. “We want the best compliance resource available and that is Checkmate.”