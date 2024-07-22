San Diego MLS partners with VestaPlus on compliance technology

VestaPlus, a software development firm known for its MLS solutions geared to real estate agents, has entered into a strategic partnership with California-based San Diego MLS. The partnership includes the licensing of VestaPlus’ Checkmate Listing Violation Detection software to SDMLS.

According to an announcement, the software can automatically detect and remediate listing descriptions and photos that do not comply with the terms the National Association of Realtors‘ nationwide commission lawsuit settlement agreement.

“VestaPlus has a solid reputation for excellent software development and service,” Saul Klein, the CEO of SDMLS, said in a statement. “By our assessment, Checkmate is the best application in the industry, and will enable us to support our brokers and agents as we endeavor to comply with the new settlement terms.”

SDMLS, which has more than 12,000 subscribers, said that by utilizing Checkmate it will have the ability to manage rule violations on data and photos with detection, corrections, training, appeals, invoicing and online payments all within one platform. Checkmate also gives users the ability to tier fines, track agent violations and pinpoint agents that have no compliance issues.

Additionally, with the Checkmate software, SDMLS said it will be able to view all current violations and statuses in one report. It will have access to a case detail page that includes property data at the time the violation was detected compared to current data, as well as an agent’s violation history. SDMLS said that billing and payment management were not part of their prior compliance system.

VestaPlus said Checkmate will be customized for SDMLS to match its rules and requirements, including the incorporation of new artificial intelligence (AI) photo compliance capabilities designed to detect violations in property photos.

“The flexibility in working with VestaPlus is in line with what you would expect from a peer MLS,” Klein said. “Our existing compliance contract will be in place for another year, but VestaPlus was willing to activate the AI photo compliance functionality while we finish out our other contract, then move seamlessly into the full Checkmate product suite. The concept of collaborating with other MLSs is a key strategy for us today and in the future.”

VestaPlus recently announced other partnerships with the Pensacola Association of Realtors in Florida and the Staten Island Board of Realtors in New York.

“The removal of offers of compensation from MLS represents a watershed moment of change for our industry,” Annie Ives, the CEO of VestaPlus, said in a statement. “As an MLS operator and vendor, it is vitally important that we implement new compliance tools that will enable the transition for real estate agents and brokers in the best possible way. We are anxious to partner with our MLS peers to implement these services for the benefit of our industry professionals.”