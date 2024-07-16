Staten Island Board of Realtors enters strategic partnership with VestaPlus

VestaPlus, a software development firm known for its MLS solutions geared toward agents, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Staten Island Board of Realtors. The partnership includes the licensing of VestaPlus’ Checkmate Listing Violation Detection software to Staten Island MLS (SIMLS).

SIMLS, which has more than 2,300 members, said the use of Checkmate will improve its compliance processes. With the Checkmate software, SIMLS said it will be able to view all current violations and statuses in one report, and have access to a case detail page that includes property data at the time the violation was detected compared to current data, as well as an agent’s violation history.

“Data integrity is the key to the service we provide to our subscribers and the consumers they serve,” Sandy Krueger, the CEO of SIMLS, said in a statement. “We look forward to enhancing our services using Checkmate and we are pleased with the working relationship we have already established with VestaPlus.”

According to the announcement, Checkmate will be customized for SIMLS to match its rules and requirements, including the incorporation of new artificial intelligence (AI) photo compliance capabilities designed to detect violations in property photos.

“We are excited to support Staten Island MLS with their goals of enhancing MLS data accuracy and streamlining internal processes,” Annie Ives, the CEO of VestaPlus, said in a statement.

VestaPlus recently announced a similar strategic partnership in Florida with the Pensacola Association of Realtors.