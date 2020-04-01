Sponsored Content

Valuation tech special reports

Seven companies leveraging technology for streamlined, accurate valuations

Lenders and appraisal management companies seek to strike the balance between comprehensive reviews and efficiency while remaining cost-effective.

To accomplish this requires a precise blend of expertise and technology, which is why we’re highlighting these seven companies in our Valuation Tech Solutions. These companies are leveraging technology – including AI – to deliver accurate, efficient valuations. Click through to learn more.

Class Valuation
Computershare
CoreLogic
EXOS Technologies
HouseCanary
Radian
ValueLink

Most Popular Articles

Small home
FHA, VA join Fannie, Freddie in relaxing some standards

With the coronavirus continuing to reshape the face of the country and the economy, the biggest players in the mortgage business are moving to try to make it easier to lend. Last week, it was Fannie and Freddie. Now, it’s the FHA and VA’s turn.

Mar 30, 2020 By

Latest Articles

HousingWire approaches 2 million monthly readers

In March, HousingWire came agonizingly close to two million readers (1,970,160). This was more than double our previous record of 866,379, which was set in April 2019.

Apr 01, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please