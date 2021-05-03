Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on Tuesday, May 4th to experience demos from the most innovative servicing, audit and post-close tech solutions in lending.

In the season finale of Housing News season 5, Spruce CEO discusses heightened investor interest in title tech, innovation and fintech adoption.

HousingWire plunges down the rabbit hole of residential real estate commissions, uncovering the past, present and future of this wholly unique part of the economy.

We spoke with Propertybase CEO Vance Loiselle about real estate tech and how the past year has accelerated the need for digital collaboration tools across the entire customer journey.

Sponsored Content

Valuation tech special reports

Nine companies offering virtual solutions to speed up the valuation process and eliminate potential errors

During the pandemic, many housing professionals saw firsthand how easy it is for the valuation process to be disrupted. With social distancing and lockdown orders, appraisers struggled to evaluate homes in a timely and effective manner. To solve this problem, the industry needed a way to automate the valuation process while keeping homeowners and appraisers safe. The nine companies featured in this section offer virtual solutions to not only speed up the process but eliminate potential errors that could delay a homebuyer’s move-in.

Black Knight
CoreLogic
First American Mortgage Services
Incenter
Nationwide Appraisal Network
Quantarium/Valligent
Radian
Reggora
ValueLink Software

Biden’s $15K first-time homebuyer tax credit now a bill

President Joe Biden called for a $15,000 tax credit for first-time homebuyers, and Congress has answered his call with a bill.

May HW Magazine cover
HousingWire Magazine: May 2021

From the pandemic’s impact on the capital markets to the 40 executives who are driving the housing economy forward, the May HousingWire Magazine digs into the secondary market and the leaders in it. HW+ Premium Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

