Mortgage Tech Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on Tuesday, May 4th to experience demos from the most innovative servicing, audit and post-close tech solutions in lending.

Spruce’s Patrick Burns on innovation in title technology

In the season finale of Housing News season 5, Spruce CEO discusses heightened investor interest in title tech, innovation and fintech adoption.

The 100-years-war over real estate commissions

HousingWire plunges down the rabbit hole of residential real estate commissions, uncovering the past, present and future of this wholly unique part of the economy.

Real estate agents and LOs: the great collaboration

We spoke with Propertybase CEO Vance Loiselle about real estate tech and how the past year has accelerated the need for digital collaboration tools across the entire customer journey.

Black Knight takes a holistic approach to the valuation process with unbiased solutions

Black Knight’s Complexity Profiler identifies a property’s potential appraisal complexity

To streamline the appraisal process, lenders and appraisal management companies (AMCs) need a trusted, one-stop resource to obtain cost-effective, transparent, automated and robust valuation solutions. To meet these needs, Black Knight offers a variety of proven options.

“Our comprehensive valuation solutions are broad in range, deep in scope and include extensive data coverage. We take a holistic view of our client’s needs, and offer valuation solutions across the entire mortgage life cycle,” said Ben Graboske, president of Black Knight Data & Analytics.

Black Knight’s valuation solutions draw from the company’s industry-leading, comprehensive public-record property database covering 99.9% of the U.S. population. Black Knight collects the data directly from the source, and updates and verifies each record to provide high-quality inputs to its valuation solutions.

Black Knight’s suite of top-rated automated valuation models (AVMs) leverage the company’s public-record data and MLS data from Realtors Property Resource (RPR), a subsidiary of the National Association of REALTORS (NAR). The AVMs comply with inter-agency guidelines, provide results within seconds, meet client-specific needs, and deliver exceptionally reliable results. 

“Our solutions provide the robust, unbiased and independent results clients and consumers expect. Additionally, regardless of market outcomes, like mortgage forbearances, our AVMs perform strongly both in distressed and non-distressed markets,” Graboske added.

Black Knight’s Complexity Profiler offers an automated solution that identifies a property’s potential appraisal complexity. With this information, lenders and AMCs can quickly predetermine a difficulty level for appraising each property. The solution helps users identify the appropriate valuation solution for a subject property and estimate the appraisal fee. 

SCOUT is Black Knight’s mobile application that enables appraisers, real estate agents or even homeowners to identify and collect relevant property characteristics about the home and capture interior and exterior photos.  The collected data is stored in the cloud and then can be shared or used in various valuation products.

Black Knight’s Daily Home Price Flash provides a daily report of home prices and other housing metrics for single-family residential real estate transactions in nearly all states. The solution is available in Black Knight’s Rapid Analytics Platform (RAP), a cloud-based data marketplace where users can access Black Knight data assets, along with their own data, to develop analytics strategies within a single platform. 

“Our products are not only cost-effective but also provide results quickly to deliver greater efficiencies, so appraisers are able to focus on market intelligence rather than data collection,” Graboske said. “Our solutions also facilitate a client’s need for customization, comparables selection or custom cascades.” 

Black Knight’s professionals have extensive experience in the valuations market, and the company’s valuation solutions have been vetted and tested for many years.

Anthony Jabbour, CEO

Anthony Jabbour is responsible for the company’s overall vision and direction as well as the management of Black Knight’s offerings for many of the nation’s largest lenders and servicers.  

Joseph Nackashi, President

Joe Nackashi is responsible for working with Black Knight’s operating groups to establish and ensure execution of short- and long-term goals, plans and strategies.

Ben Graboske, President, Black Knight Data & Analytics

Ben Graboske oversees, manages and helps drive innovations in the company’s Data and Analytics Division so clients have the leading solutions needed to achieve greater business success. 

AdobeStock_250556333
Biden’s $15K first-time homebuyer tax credit now a bill

President Joe Biden called for a $15,000 tax credit for first-time homebuyers, and Congress has answered his call with a bill.

Apr 26, 2021 By

May HW Magazine cover
HousingWire Magazine: May 2021

From the pandemic’s impact on the capital markets to the 40 executives who are driving the housing economy forward, the May HousingWire Magazine digs into the secondary market and the leaders in it. HW+ Premium Content

May 03, 2021 By
