Black Knight takes a holistic approach to the valuation process with unbiased solutions

To streamline the appraisal process, lenders and appraisal management companies (AMCs) need a trusted, one-stop resource to obtain cost-effective, transparent, automated and robust valuation solutions. To meet these needs, Black Knight offers a variety of proven options.

“Our comprehensive valuation solutions are broad in range, deep in scope and include extensive data coverage. We take a holistic view of our client’s needs, and offer valuation solutions across the entire mortgage life cycle,” said Ben Graboske, president of Black Knight Data & Analytics.

Black Knight’s suite of top-rated automated valuation models (AVMs) leverage the company’s public-record data and MLS data from Realtors Property Resource (RPR), a subsidiary of the National Association of REALTORS (NAR). The AVMs comply with inter-agency guidelines, provide results within seconds, meet client-specific needs, and deliver exceptionally reliable results.

“Our solutions provide the robust, unbiased and independent results clients and consumers expect. Additionally, regardless of market outcomes, like mortgage forbearances, our AVMs perform strongly both in distressed and non-distressed markets,” Graboske added.

Black Knight’s Complexity Profiler offers an automated solution that identifies a property’s potential appraisal complexity. With this information, lenders and AMCs can quickly predetermine a difficulty level for appraising each property. The solution helps users identify the appropriate valuation solution for a subject property and estimate the appraisal fee.

SCOUT is Black Knight’s mobile application that enables appraisers, real estate agents or even homeowners to identify and collect relevant property characteristics about the home and capture interior and exterior photos. The collected data is stored in the cloud and then can be shared or used in various valuation products.

Black Knight’s Daily Home Price Flash provides a daily report of home prices and other housing metrics for single-family residential real estate transactions in nearly all states. The solution is available in Black Knight’s Rapid Analytics Platform (RAP), a cloud-based data marketplace where users can access Black Knight data assets, along with their own data, to develop analytics strategies within a single platform.

“Our products are not only cost-effective but also provide results quickly to deliver greater efficiencies, so appraisers are able to focus on market intelligence rather than data collection,” Graboske said. “Our solutions also facilitate a client’s need for customization, comparables selection or custom cascades.”

Black Knight’s professionals have extensive experience in the valuations market, and the company’s valuation solutions have been vetted and tested for many years.

