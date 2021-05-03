Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on Tuesday, May 4th to experience demos from the most innovative servicing, audit and post-close tech solutions in lending.

Spruce’s Patrick Burns on innovation in title technology
Spruce’s Patrick Burns on innovation in title technology

In the season finale of Housing News season 5, Spruce CEO discusses heightened investor interest in title tech, innovation and fintech adoption.

The 100-years-war over real estate commissions
The 100-years-war over real estate commissions

HousingWire plunges down the rabbit hole of residential real estate commissions, uncovering the past, present and future of this wholly unique part of the economy.

Real estate agents and LOs: the great collaboration
Real estate agents and LOs: the great collaboration

We spoke with Propertybase CEO Vance Loiselle about real estate tech and how the past year has accelerated the need for digital collaboration tools across the entire customer journey.

Sponsored Content

Total Home Valuex from CoreLogic leverages machine learning to simplify and standardize valuation

THVx uses a single model methodology to provide an optimal combination of accuracy and coverage.

One of the first steps in determining a property’s value is the use of an Automated Valuation Model (AVM).  Using an AVM helps lenders quickly and accurately get an independent assessment of collateral value, which can streamline the home buying process for them and the borrower. With that said, not every AVM is created equal. When deciding on the right solution, it’s important to look for a model that will meet your specific needs. 

Total Home Valuex (THVx) from CoreLogic is a state-of-the-art AVM built to simplify and standardize valuation through the loan lifecycle. Leveraging CoreLogic’s vast property datasets, MLS data and other unique data assets, THVx uses a single model methodology to provide an optimal combination of accuracy and coverage. In addition, innovative technology supports different valuation use cases throughout the lifecycle, with customized pricing structures and delivery options.

“We continue to see the benefits of using advanced AI and machine learning techniques when developing new mortgage lending solutions,” said Ann Regan, Executive, Product Management at CoreLogic. “Not only does this allow us to provide an AVM model that can support diverse valuation use cases from marketing through portfolio monitoring, but it also reduces the potential for fraud and valuation subjectivity.”

THVx implements numerous innovative modeling, data and computing technologies, including a machine learning algorithm, network graph technology, cloud-based analytic infrastructure and a comprehensive data strategy. The performance, delivery and pricing of each THV solution are customized to unique needs of each lending use case. 

“The benefits of leveraging a state-of-the-art AVM as part of your lending process are more numerous than ever,” Regan continued. “This is particularly true today where the GSEs are waiving the requirement for a full interior inspection in some instances and allowing some purchases under $400,000 to be completed without a full appraisal.”

The use of AVMs for lending purposes is highly regulated and CoreLogic works closely with their large customer base to support the strenuous testing, documentation, auditing and vendor management requirements that underpin this use of AVMs.

In addition to the regulatory requirements, the Total Home Valuex AVM delivers accuracy and geographic coverage that ensure buyers, sellers and owners benefit from a fair and consistent collateral valuation. 

“Because Total Home Valuex uses the same valuation methodology from acquisition to underwriting, there are fewer valuation ‘surprises’ that can lead to fallout and consumer disappointment,” Regan said. “Not only will this increase a lender’s efficiency, but it can also improve client retention. Lenders get a more accurate, better-quality AVM that they can leverage across the loan lifecycle and borrowers get a better experience knowing the value they see is representative of the home’s actual value. Everyone wins.” 

image1

Ann Regan, Product Management Executive 

Ann Regan is responsible for general management and product strategy for the CoreLogic portfolio of property, loan and market analytic solutions. She is an experienced product and business manager with over 25 years of experience developing, delivering and managing predictive analytic/big data solutions for financial services companies.

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_250556333
Biden’s $15K first-time homebuyer tax credit now a bill

President Joe Biden called for a $15,000 tax credit for first-time homebuyers, and Congress has answered his call with a bill.

Apr 26, 2021 By

Latest Articles

May HW Magazine cover
HousingWire Magazine: May 2021

From the pandemic’s impact on the capital markets to the 40 executives who are driving the housing economy forward, the May HousingWire Magazine digs into the secondary market and the leaders in it. HW+ Premium Content

May 03, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please