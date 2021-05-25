Technology for navigating secondary market challenges
Technology for navigating secondary market challenges

Join this webinar to learn how mortgage lenders can overcome common challenges selling their loans on the secondary market.

Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance
Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance

Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami discusses his recent article on the latest jobs report and the most likely impact on the housing market and mortgage forbearance.

Real estate agents hold breath on commission disclosure
Real estate agents hold breath on commission disclosure

Whether real estate agents must tell homebuyers what commission percentage they stand to make is now in the hands of the Justice Department.

How hybrid title and valuations help increase lending efficiency
How hybrid title and valuations help increase lending efficiency

Streamline by combining services. Why use several vendors for title searches, appraisals and underwriting when you can use one?

Real EstateMortgagePolitics & Money

VA-like housing bill proposed for first responders, teachers

Legislation would axe downpayment and monthly mortgage insurance fee for firefighters, police officers, paramedics, teachers

New legislation would extend a benefit similar to Veterans Affairs (VA) loans to first responders and teachers who buy homes.

U.S. Representatives John Rutherford (R-Fla.), Al Lawson (D-Fla.), John Katko (R-N.Y.), and Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) introduced the bill, dubbed the Homes for Every Local Protector Educator and Responder Act, on May 13.

The bill would allow borrowers to finance up to 100% of the acquisition price. Mortgages would be subject to FHA loan limits. Homebuyers would pay an up-front mortgage insurance premium of 3.6 percent of the principal, which could be financed, and would not pay a monthly insurance premium.

If passed, the new program would be administered by the Federal Housing Administration. The benefit is modeled on the widely used home loan program for veterans, which is administered by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Police officers, prison guards, firefighters, paramedics, emergency medical technicians and public or private school teachers would all be eligible.

But before borrowers rush to take a job as a summer school teacher to get a break on a mortgage, the bill has a caveat. Eligible borrowers must have worked in one of those professions for at least four years.

They also must be in good standing at their job, and not subject to disciplinary action. They must also show that they intend to keep working in the same job for another year.

Like VA loans, which are popular with investors but not homesellers, the benefit would allow the borrower to skip the down payment altogether.

Samuel Royer, the national director for Heroes First Home Loans at Churchill Mortgage and a veteran, came up with the idea for the program, to acknowledge first responders’ sacrifices, he said. “I believe that American first responders deserve the same access to affordable housing benefits that I have as a veteran,” Royer said.

The bill looks to ease access to homeownership by lowering the upfront cost to borrowers. The anemic housing inventory, however, still poses a problem for any potential homebuyers who aren’t prepared to pay well over the asking price.

Homesellers, who now have many offers to choose from, are not likely to look favorably on anything that entails more complicated financing. Loan officers, too, sometimes have reservations about government-financed loans.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

for-sale-sign-HW
Existing home sales data: A bad sign for housing market?

HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami’s biggest fear for the U.S. housing market for 2020 to 2024 is that home prices could escalate to an unhealthy level. HW+ Premium Content

May 21, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Move. Cardboard boxes and cleaning things for moving into a new home
NYC, LA and SF residents are moving to these cities

A recent Redfin study found that 30.6% of its users looked to move to a different metro area in April, up 26% year over year.

May 26, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please