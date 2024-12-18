Dallas-based brokerage United Real Estate is expanding its footprint in the Midwest with a new merger. This week, Kansas City-based United affiliate partner Platinum Realty will merge its operations with SunWest Real Estate Advisors.

The financial terms of the merger were not disclosed. Platinum brings a 2,500-agent team with a presence in markets across Kansas, Oklahoma, Iowa and Missouri. In a company statement, United Real Estate President Rick Haase expressed excitement about bringing SunWest operating principal and partner Jerry Braklow and his team into the fold.

“It’s gratifying to have Jerry Braklow and his team of affiliates join us as we grow our presence in the Kansas City area. We are excited to be able to deliver more tools, services and supports to the entire SunWest Team,” Haase said.

Monet Deshler, SunWest Missouri broker and partner, highlighted an agent-centered approach to marketing and education at United as major factors behind partnering with the real estate giant.

“Platinum’s focus on supporting agents and promoting their business were major draws for us,” Deshler said. “We are empowering them to shine and position their brand however they choose. Together, we’re providing the tools agents need to expand their businesses through advanced marketing and education to elevate client experiences.

“Unlike some brands that charge excessive fees to sustain their operations — leaving agents feeling nickel-and-dimed — Platinum agents only pay for the services they choose. This approach allows agents to invest in their business and clients without the burden of unnecessary fees,” she added.

For Platinum, the merger is mutually beneficial. Rob Hill — Platinum’s director of growth and market development, said in a statement that SunWest is “receiving a lot more than what a typical merger brings,” referring to the shared technology assets and resources through Platinum that will soon be available to SunWest agents. But Hill also noted that both parties will benefit from an expanded network.

This isn’t the first major expansion move for United before the new year. Last week, it announced an expansion in the Carolinas as United Real Estate Queen City, an affiliate brokerage, opened a new location in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Before that, the company also expanded to New Orleans through another strategic merger with Real Estate Resource Group.

In a recent interview with HousingWire, Haase attributed the company’s growth to a positive approach to business. “We function with a high degree of gratitude and focus on the glass being half full,” he said. “And then we know that if you are going to be successful, you have to persist in the face of challenges, and we know that together we can make all that happen.”

United Real Estate operates in 33 states with 159 offices and more than 21,000 agents. Platinum arrived on scene in 2005 and is now one of the largest independent residential brokerages in the Midwest.

Editor’s note: This article was revised to correctly attribute a quote to Monet Deshler of SunWest Real Estate Advisors and to update the number of states, offices and agents that United Real Estate has.