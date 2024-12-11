United Real Estate continues expansion efforts in South Carolina

Dallas-based United Real Estate has announced another strategic expansion in the Carolinas. Charlotte-headquartered United Real Estate Queen City will open a new affiliate location in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

According to a company statement, this move will strengthen the brokerage’s presence in the Carolinas. The Fort Mill brokerage is the second United Queen City location in the region and the expansion “reinforces United’s eastern service areas stretching over a thousand miles from Miami to Upstate New York,” the firm explained.

United President Rick Haase credited United Queen City for driving this expansion with excellent management practices and brokerage growth.

“This type of expansion is exactly what United Real Estate strives to provide for its broker network around the country,” Haase said. “Ernie Becker has done a great job building his core operation and assembling some very talented employees and agents. Expanding from that successful core and being supported by United Real Estate’s agent and broker services provide additional rocket fuel for even more success in the months ahead.”

Ernie and Beth Becker, the co-owners of United Queen City, highlighted recent successes and key team members as driving forces behind the expansion.

“One of the main reasons we have been able to grow and expand is because buyers and sellers are demanding our high level of service. Thanks to our Broker in Charge, Deneé Goebel, our Talent Acquisition Specialist, Nikole Ananich and our Trainer, Angel Drage, we have become the largest brokerage in Union County,” the Beckers said in a statement.

Ernie Becker has more than a decade of experience in real estate across several organizations — including Keller Williams Realty. His track record should allow United Queen City to thrive in the South Carolina market.

South Carolina itself has become more attractive for homebuyers in 2024. The median sales price for a home is $380,300, according Redfin data, which is $54,420 below the national average. For-sale inventory is up 17.1% in the state compared to a year ago.

United Real Estate manages other brokerage operations in the Carolinas, including those in Charlotte, Charleston, Columbia, Florence, Wilmington, Aiken, Greenville, Wilson, Raleigh, New Bern and Jacksonville. This year’s RealTrends Verified GameChangers list also ranked United as the fastest-growing brokerage over the past five years. The company operates in 32 states with 159 offices and more than 21,000 agents.